Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 8,000 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of AGNC opened at $14.19 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

