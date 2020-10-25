Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,176,000 after buying an additional 38,498 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 648,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,302 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,188,000 after purchasing an additional 101,205 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 415,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $87,450,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $203.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.64. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $330.52.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.29.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

