Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,534.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $808,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,399,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,290,000 after buying an additional 279,432 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2,731.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 260,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $31.81 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

