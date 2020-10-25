Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CGI by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in CGI by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

NYSE GIB opened at $66.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.82. CGI Inc has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

