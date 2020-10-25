Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,535,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

