Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 530.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after buying an additional 800,697 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Clorox by 184.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,309,000 after purchasing an additional 435,487 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 81.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,265,000 after purchasing an additional 318,639 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Clorox by 98.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 569,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,209,000 after purchasing an additional 282,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 19.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,150,000 after purchasing an additional 259,999 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $211.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.42.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.