Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Avantor by 7.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Avantor by 19.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. Avantor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $498,977,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $300,395,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,168,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,833,759 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

