Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 87,200 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 million and a PE ratio of -75.00.

Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project, which covering an area of approximately 4,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

