Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Freshpet posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freshpet.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRPT. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.62.

FRPT opened at $117.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.12 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $126.60.

In related news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,829 shares in the company, valued at $9,344,910.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $610,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $366,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 9.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter worth approximately $6,040,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 90.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

