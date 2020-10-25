Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) (LON:FRES) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,009.16

Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) (LON:FRES) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,009.16 and traded as high as $1,248.00. Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) shares last traded at $1,238.00, with a volume of 1,324,105 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRES. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 863.60 ($11.28).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,284.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,009.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.02.

About Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) (LON:FRES)

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

