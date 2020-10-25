FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.66. FRP has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $54.00.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 43.85%.

In other FRP news, CEO John D. Baker II bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.59 per share, for a total transaction of $150,183.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,103.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Baker III bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.61 per share, for a total transaction of $138,074.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,579.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 894 shares of company stock worth $37,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 19.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 55.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

