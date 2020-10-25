Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.75

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $2.49. Future Fintech Group shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 65,475 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75.

Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Future Fintech Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

