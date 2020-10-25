FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FVCB opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

