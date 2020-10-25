FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Issued By Wedbush

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

RF stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 442.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 36.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 332.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 65.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

