FY2020 EPS Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Raised by Analyst

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.25. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

ABT has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $107.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.48. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.