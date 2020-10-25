FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.39.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 76,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,177,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 251,048 shares during the period. 53.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

