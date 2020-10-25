FY2020 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Decreased by Analyst

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 455.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

