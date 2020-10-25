FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Raised by Analyst

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) – Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.25 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.50.

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) stock opened at C$9.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.79 million and a P/E ratio of 18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.65. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$10.33.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$258.90 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, with a total value of C$287,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$432,400. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $304,946.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.82%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

