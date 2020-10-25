FY2020 EPS Estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $18.44 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

