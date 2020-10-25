FY2020 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Lifted by Analyst

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will earn $4.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.41. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

