Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ) Head-To-Head Review

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Genel Energy and Chaparral Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chaparral Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Genel Energy has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chaparral Energy has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genel Energy and Chaparral Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy $377.20 million 1.46 $103.90 million $0.49 4.02 Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.01 -$468.95 million $0.45 0.08

Genel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Chaparral Energy. Chaparral Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genel Energy and Chaparral Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A Chaparral Energy -411.22% -115.71% -44.61%

Summary

Genel Energy beats Chaparral Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. It has proven and proven plus probable net working interest reserves of 99 and 150 million barrels of oil equivalent. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. Its 210,000 net surface acres are located in the Mid-Continent region, approximately 122,000 net acres are located in the STACK play primarily in Canadian, Kingfisher, and Garfield counties. As of December 31, 2019, the company's estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 96.6 million barrels of crude oil equivalent; and had an interest in 2,782 gross producing wells, including 866 gross company operated wells. Chaparral Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On August 16, 2020, Chaparral Energy, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

