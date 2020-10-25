General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

NYSE GD traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

