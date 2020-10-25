General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells $558,128.58 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.47. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.