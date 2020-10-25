General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $61.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,040. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

