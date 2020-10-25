General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives $39.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,296,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,382,973. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 758.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 714.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

