Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GTH opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Genetron has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.64.

Get Genetron alerts:

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.