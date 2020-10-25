Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:GPC opened at $98.78 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.17, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

