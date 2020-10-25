Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

NYSE GPC opened at $98.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.87.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.