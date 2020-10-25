GeoDB (GEO) Reaches One Day Volume of $83,413.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One GeoDB token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002343 BTC on major exchanges. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $83,413.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeoDB has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00034047 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $586.71 or 0.04515439 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00303050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,143,271 tokens. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

