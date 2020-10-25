Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Get Geron alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GERN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, B.Riley Securit reissued a buy rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $586.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 19,251.64% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Geron news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell acquired 17,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,172.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Geron by 49.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,461,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,128 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,568,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,346,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 94,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 263,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.