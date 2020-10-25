Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Getty Realty has raised its dividend payment by 37.9% over the last three years. Getty Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 136.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 34.05%. Analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

