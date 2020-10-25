GHOST Tops One Day Trading Volume of $177,071.00 (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. GHOST has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $177,071.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHOST token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00002344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GHOST has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00094692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00232091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00033249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.01353908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00137410 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 14,561,770 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

