GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 12th. AlphaValue upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.4914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 61.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after buying an additional 507,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,878,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,671,000 after purchasing an additional 338,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,224 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,189,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

