Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 219.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 219.50 ($2.87).

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLEN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Glencore to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Glencore from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 167.48 ($2.19) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 264.12 ($3.45). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 164.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion and a PE ratio of -6.73.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

