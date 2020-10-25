Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Receives $165.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 2.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Globant by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Globant by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Globant by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

GLOB opened at $197.07 on Thursday. Globant has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $201.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 144.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.60 million. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

