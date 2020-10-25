goeasy Ltd to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for goeasy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.64. The firm had revenue of C$150.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.23 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GSY. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$64.25 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$71.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$21.08 and a 52-week high of C$80.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

