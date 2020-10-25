GoHelpFund 1-Day Volume Tops $38,365.00 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One GoHelpFund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $15,574.56 and $38,365.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00094692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00232091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00033249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.01353908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00137410 BTC.

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com.

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

