Goldcoin (GLC) Price Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $242,997.73 and $21.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00446104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

