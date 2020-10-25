Gray Television, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gray Television in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

GTN stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 130.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 173,394 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 17.6% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 530,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 74.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 15.2% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

