Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley Securities began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, B.Riley Securit reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.16%. Research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 18,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 7.0% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 441,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 10.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 299,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

