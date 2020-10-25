Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $139.08

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $139.08 and traded as low as $134.40. Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) shares last traded at $135.00, with a volume of 2,126,307 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 133.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.08.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) Company Profile (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.