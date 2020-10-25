Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Hits $15.74 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Grin has a total market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00002170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, KuCoin, Bisq and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000641 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 55,805,700 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Hotbit, LBank, KuCoin, Coinall, TradeOgre and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

