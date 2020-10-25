GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT Raised to $22.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target increased by Alliance Global Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GRWG. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,031.52 and a beta of 2.32. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Salaman sold 93,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $1,803,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,288,501 shares in the company, valued at $24,984,034.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $2,066,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,479,248.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,695 in the last 90 days. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 563.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 25,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

