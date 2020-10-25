HackenAI (HAI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. During the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00094801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00231978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00033253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.22 or 0.01362680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00137382 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai.

Buying and Selling HackenAI

HackenAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

