Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $63.58 on Thursday. Hailiang Education Group has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $75.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hailiang Education Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

