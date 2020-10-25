Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives GBX 98.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 98.10 ($1.28).

HMSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hammerson from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Panmure Gordon lowered Hammerson to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

HMSO opened at GBX 19.84 ($0.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $625.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 162.65 ($2.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.83.

In other news, insider Desmond (Des) de Beer bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £156,000 ($203,815.00).

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

