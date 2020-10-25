Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HWC. Bank of America raised shares of Hancock Whitney to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.55. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

