Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HNR1. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €149.55 ($175.94).

Get Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) alerts:

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €129.60 ($152.47) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück SE has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €134.18 and a 200-day moving average of €142.73.

About Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F)

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.