HBT Financial (HBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect HBT Financial to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBT stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $354.51 million and a PE ratio of 6.21.

In other HBT Financial news, EVP Patrick F. Busch purchased 4,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 10,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,453 shares of company stock valued at $357,957 in the last 90 days.

HBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HBT Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

