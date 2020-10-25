HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on December 18th

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

HCI Group has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $62.93.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

